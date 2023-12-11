CTA crowns Knowles 2023 National Driver of the Year

Darcy Knowles of Alchemist Specialty Carriers based in Langley, B.C., has been named 2023 National Driver of the Year by the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and Volvo Trucks Canada.

The announcement was made during B.C. Trucking Association’s (BCTA) Christmas party last week.

Knowles has more than 30 years of experience in the trucking industry and 11 years of accident-free driving. His dedication to safety, coupled with a passion for adventure that driving brings, have set him apart as a standout figure in the trucking community, CTA said in a news release.

“It is a pleasure to see this award go to a professional, dedicated truck driver like Darcy,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “As the national driver of the year, Darcy is the best of the best. We’re proud to have him represent our industry.”

Committed to helping others

Darcy is known for his camaraderie and a knack for bringing a smile to everyone he encounters, the alliance says. His commitment to helping others and his unwavering integrity have earned him not only the respect of his peers but also the admiration of the industry at large.

This recognition follows Darcy’s previous accolade as B.C.’s Driver of the Year, presented at BCTA’s 2022 annual general meeting.

Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO said, “Darcy Knowles is a true embodiment of professionalism and safety on the road. His impressive track record and genuine commitment to his fellow drivers make him a deserving recipient of Canada’s 2023 Driver of the Year award.”