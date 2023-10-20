TCA seeking Driver of the Year nominees

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) announced yesterday it is accepting nominations for its Professional Drivers of the Year Award.

The nominations are open until Dec. 8 and the winners will be recognized during TCA’s Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn., from March 23-26, 2024.

The awards program celebrates five truck drivers for their commitment to safety and leadership both on and off the road. The candidates are also expected to have made significant contributions to the success of their companies or the industry. Drivers must be nominated and employed by a TCA carrier member.

Each winner will receive a cash prize of $20,000 and will be recognized at TCA events and in the association’s publications throughout the year.

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on our industry’s incredible truck drivers who not only tirelessly deliver goods and keep our economy moving, but they also make amazing contributions within their communities and at home,” said Jim Ward, TCA’s president.

The program was revamped last year with a name change and increased cash prizes.

Member carriers can submit a nomination here.