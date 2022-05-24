DTNA appoints Cooper as GM of Mount Holly plant

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has appointed Joanna Cooper to the role of general manager of its Mount Holly, N.C., manufacturing plant, home of Freightliner M2 and SD model production.

“Joanna is an incredible leader who has routinely demonstrated a passion for improving efficiencies in our manufacturing operations, and a commitment to meeting the needs of our ultimate customers,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president of operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA.

Joanna Cooper (Photo: DTNA)

Cooper is a 14-year veteran of the company, having first served as a production buyer at Detroit Diesel Corporation (DDC). She has since held successive roles of increasing responsibility, including general purchasing agent in Stuttgart, Germany, and program manager and assembly business unit manager, DDC. Most recently, Cooper held the role of director of production at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant.

Cooper earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration from University of Detroit Mercy, where she worked as an adjunct professor and continues to serve on the alumni board.