DTNA appoints Cooper as GM of Mount Holly plant
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has appointed Joanna Cooper to the role of general manager of its Mount Holly, N.C., manufacturing plant, home of Freightliner M2 and SD model production.
“Joanna is an incredible leader who has routinely demonstrated a passion for improving efficiencies in our manufacturing operations, and a commitment to meeting the needs of our ultimate customers,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president of operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA.
Cooper is a 14-year veteran of the company, having first served as a production buyer at Detroit Diesel Corporation (DDC). She has since held successive roles of increasing responsibility, including general purchasing agent in Stuttgart, Germany, and program manager and assembly business unit manager, DDC. Most recently, Cooper held the role of director of production at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant.
Cooper earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration from University of Detroit Mercy, where she worked as an adjunct professor and continues to serve on the alumni board.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.