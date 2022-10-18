Daniels to oversee national vocational accounts for DTNA

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has promoted Brian Daniels to the role of vice-president – vocational national accounts.

He takes over Nov. 1 from Richard Saward, who is retiring after 42 years with the company.

Brian Daniels (Photo: DTNA)

“On behalf of the entire DTNA team, we would like to congratulate Brian Daniels on his promotion to vice-president – vocational national accounts, and thank Richard Saward for his many years of dedicated service to the company,” said David Carson, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at DTNA.

“We have no doubt that this transition in leadership will be seamless for all involved. Brian will continue to use his sound leadership skills and commitment to customers to move our company and brands forward.” Daniels has been with DTNA since 2006, and has held positions of increasing responsibility.

