Figliomeni promoted to Fastfrate Integrated Logistics president

Fastfrate Group announced Thursday it has appointed Frank Figliomeni as president of Fastfrate Integrated Logistics. Formerly executive vice-resident, Figliomeni now leads the Integrated Logistics, Linehaul, Bestway and CDI divisions of Fastfrate Group.

Frank Figliomeni, president of Fastfrate Integrated Logistics. (Photo: Submitted)

Figliomeni has more than 20 years of experience in transportation and since joining Fastfrate Group, has played an integral role in the overall success of the group’s growth strategy. He has helped build a collaborative team who are committed to meeting customer and market demands and his contagious enthusiasm inspires his teams to deliver exceptional results.

Figliomeni said, “I’m excited and I’m ready for the challenge. Fastfrate Group has been extremely active during my time here and are always seeking new revenue streams to enhance services, solutions and experiences for our customers.”

With the recent acquisitions of Bestway and ASL Distribution, Fastfrate Group has grown exponentially over a relatively short period of time. Figliomeni adds, “We are looking into ways to increase our presence in the U.S. marketspace and are currently exploring targeted regions for new terminals with cross docking, transloading and destuffing capabilities.”

Fastfrate Group president and CEO, Manny Calandrino said, “We are very proud of everything Frank and his teams have accomplished and are thrilled he has accepted this new role and new challenge. These are exciting times for our group and we’re looking forward to a bright future together.”