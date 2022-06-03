Precision Specialized’s Bernard elected SC&RA president

Ed Bernard, president of Precision Specialized in Burford, Ont., has been named president of the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) for the 2022-23 term.

Bernard also sits on SC&RA’s board of directors, executive committee, and transportation group nominating committee.

In addition to being a long-time member of SC&RA, Precision Specialized is a four-time winner of the SC&RA Hauling Job of the Year award and a multi-year winner of the President’s Award.

Ed Bernard (Photo: Precision Specialized)

Along with Bernard, officers for the 2022-2023 term include vice-president – Scott Bragg, Bragg Companies, Long Beach, Calif.; treasurer – Michael Vlaming, Vlaming & Associates, APC, Vallejo, Calif.; and assistant treasurer J Rozum, MSA Delivery Service, Canton, Mich.

Joining the board of directors will be Brett Berard, Berard Transportation, New Iberia, La.; Rafael de los Santos, Tradelossa, Mexico City, Mexico; Rob Keelan, Doral Equipment Rental, Menomonee Falls, Wisc.; Pat Collins, Link-Belt Cranes, Lexington, Ky.; Keith Settle, Oxbo Mega Transport Solutions, Scappoose, Ore.; and Andy Steinberg, Mr. Crane, Orange, Calif.

Also joining the board are four appointed group leads that serve one-year terms, including Allied Industries Group: Kerry Koberg, DICA, Urbandale, Iowa; Crane & Rigging Group: Mike Connelly, Connelly Crane Rental Group, Detroit, Mich.; Transportation Group: Keith Settle, Oxbo Mega Transport Solutions, Scappoose, Ore.; and Ladies Group: Janet Fastuca, Python America, East Hazel Crest, Ill.

The newly elected officers will serve three-year terms that expire at the conclusion of the association’s annual conference in 2025.