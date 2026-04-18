Fleets say quality, not quantity defines driver hiring market

Fleets say they are seeing no shortage of applicants, but finding a qualified, experienced driver remains difficult.

Recruiters are reporting steady application volumes. The challenge is filtering those candidates to identify drivers with verifiable experience, clean records, and stable work histories.

“The problem has never been finding drivers,” said Greta Krasteva, recruiting manager at Kriska Transportation Group in an interview with trucknews.com during Truck World show in Mississauga, Ont. “The problem has always been finding qualified candidates.”

She said that the ratio can be as low as one suitable hire for every 100 applications. Screening focuses on employment history, safety records, and compliance requirements. Frequent job changes can disqualify candidates early in the process.

Safety and retention are key considerations. Carriers say they are not prepared to lower standards to fill seats.

“We treat drivers like kings, but we also ask for dedication and safety,” Krasteva said.

At GFL Environmental, a recruiter revealed a similar pattern. Hiring volumes remain strong, particularly for D/Z drivers, but identifying candidates who meet operational needs takes time.

Hiring new drivers

Ankush Sharma, senior talent acquisition partner, said that experience is preferred, but some locations will hire new drivers if they have the capacity to train them.

“If we have a facility that’s not so tenured, they wouldn’t be able to take you on,” he said, referring to limited training resources.

That constraint can affect hiring decisions even when applicants are available. Facilities with experienced staff are better positioned to onboard entry-level drivers, while others focus on candidates who can work independently.

He added that attitude and work ethic remain important factors, particularly for roles such as residential waste collection, which can involve manual labor.

Employee referrals welcomed

At Spring Creek Carriers, the focus remains on experienced drivers, particularly for cross-border highway work. The company reports a steady flow of applicants but continues to prioritize candidates who can meet operational requirements with minimal training.

Referrals from current employees are a key source of hires. Walk-in applicants and direct inquiries are also seen as strong indicators of interest and fit.

Gerard Kuntz, safety director and driver liaison, said that the hiring environment has improved compared to two to three years ago, with more experienced drivers now seeking work. However, that has not reduced the need for careful screening.

“Recommendations from current employees are worth their weight in gold,” he said.

Reviewing driving records

Across fleets, compliance checks play a central role in hiring decisions. Recruiters use software and internal systems to review driving records, employment history, and regulatory compliance before extending offers.

Driver expectations are also shaping the process. Recruiters say many applicants are looking for predictable schedules, including daily home time and weekday-only work. Those expectations do not always align with long-haul operations.

Greta Krasteva (Photo: Leo Barros)

Krasteva estimates 30% to 40% of applicants request those conditions. Some also inquire about Driver Inc. arrangements, which is a red flag for Kriska, and those drivers are put on a do not hire list.

“We always look at verifiable experience,” Krasteva said.

Compensation, equipment, and job structure remain key factors in attracting candidates. Fleets highlight steady work, late-model trucks, and benefits such as retirement savings plans.

Flexibility between local and highway roles

Some carriers offer flexibility between local and highway roles to improve retention. Others point to consistent schedules and daily home time as advantages, particularly in sectors such as waste collection.

At GFL, Sharma said the appeal includes regular hours and the ability to be home every night. Those roles can also serve as entry points for drivers with limited experience, particularly those with a labor background.

Even so, retention remains a concern. Experienced drivers continue to attract interest from competing fleets.

“Finding solid drivers with a clean CVOR and a good attitude … those things are hard to find altogether,” Sharma said.

Safety and compliance

Carriers say the current market requires a more deliberate approach to hiring. High application volumes have not reduced the need for detailed screening and follow-up.

Recruitment efforts now focus on identifying candidates who meet safety and compliance standards while also demonstrating long-term commitment.

Spring Creek’s Kuntz said drivers are looking for stable work, reliable equipment, and consistent schedules. Those factors, combined with pay and benefits, influence both hiring and retention.

“Recruiting and retention take a lot of time when done properly,” he added.

Fleets say they continue to build applicant pools and maintain contact with potential hires. Experienced, reliable operators remain in demand, and when they are identified, fleets move quickly to hire.