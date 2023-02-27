FMCSA appoints Adams as deputy administrator

Earl Adams, Jr. has been sworn in as deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), taking over a role previously held by Robin Hutcheson, who was confirmed as FMCSA’s administrator on Sept. 22.

Adams has served as FMCSA’s chief counsel since July 2021.

He will join Hutcheson to lead the agency and will oversee a portfolio of initiatives across the agency’s various program offices that supports FMCSA’s mission – to prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities involving large trucks and buses.

Earl Adams, Jr. (Photo: FMCSA)

“Earl is a mission-driven leader and thinker who embodies the values of our agency and the entire Department of Transportation,” Hutcheson said. “His vast experience, intellect, and people skills are exactly what the role of deputy administrator calls for.”

Adams has extensive legal and executive experience across several modes, including surface transportation, rail, and aviation.

Prior to joining FMCSA, he worked in the private sector with several law firms, and most recently as a litigation partner with a national law firm, where he also served as the managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School, a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Morehouse College.