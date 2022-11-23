Ontario names Road Safety Achievement Award winners
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation announced it’s 26th annual Road Safety Achievement Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations.
The winners include:
- Professional of the Year: Valerie Smith – director of programs, Parachute
- Volunteer of the Year: Bea Clark – Pelham Active Transportation Committee
- Initiative of the Year: Hop! app – created by EnviroCentre in partnership with the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority
- Collaboration Award: North Grenville Police Services Board/Road Safety Committee
- Corporate Leadership Award: Government and Community Relations, CAA South Central Ontario
- Rob Fleming Divisional Partnership Award: Mike Millian, president, Private Motor Truck Council of Canada
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Kerri Jianopolous – career in public service
This is a joke none of them have any miles behind them.
The safest ones never get recognized due to their ability to keep helping keep the roads safe.
Teaching others how to make it safer and showing others how not to make the same mistake twice is safety. Not sitting at a desk and thinking you are helping someone.
Putting over 5 million miles on in every weather you can think of and being proactive to all hazards that is safety to teach others. There are many of us out on the road that don’t care about the glory but care about today tomorrow and the future, to keep all safe.