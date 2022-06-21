HDA Truck Pride’s leadership team grows

HDA Truck Pride has expanded its leadership team.

Ron Fleischhacker is the new business development manager. Fleischhacker has decades of experience in the aftermarket industry and previously spent more than 12 years with HDA Truck Pride.

Curt Westphal, director of program development brings more than 25 years of experience in the heavy-duty aftermarket in progressive roles within operations and sales management.

(Photo: HDA Truck Pride)

Danielle Orlando, director of marketing and communications, will be responsible for leading all marketing, communications, and education programs for the organization. She comes to the organization with two decades of marketing experience in the automotive industry.

Tina Hubbard, the organization’s CEO said, “They will be instrumental in helping our member base strengthen their portfolios from a business development, end-user experience and marketing program vantage point.”