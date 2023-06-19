Trucking Announcements: Concrete Ontario highlights driver skills, Teamsters donate $20K to cancer facility

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes Concrete Ontario’s truck rodeo, Teamsters Canada Foundation’s donation to charity, new hires at EMCO Industries and Lytx, and TruckPro’s new Quebec facility.

Concrete Ontario truck rodeo celebrates drivers’ skills

Concrete Ontario’s truck rodeo celebrated the skills of concrete delivery professionals and highlighted their work.

(Photo: Concrete Ontario)

The June 11 rodeo at Miller Waste in Pickering attracted 29 drivers from 12 companies, 19 of whom were first-time participants. The competition included a pre-trip inspection and driving course, according to a news release.

The winners included Tony Parks, CBM; Lino Difaro, Toronto RediMix; William Hopcraft, Dufferin Concrete; Stephen Roach, Dutch Brothers Readymix; and Shawn Ronan, Miller Concrete.

Bart Kanters, president of Concrete Ontario said, “With over 4,000 concrete delivery professionals operating out of 270 concrete plants in the province, concrete drivers truly are the backbone of the construction industry. This event allows the industry to showcase the considerable skills and talents of the drivers in the industry while enabling them to share this experience with their family and friends.”

“This is not just a competition for prizes. It is a demonstration of individual skills and abilities. It is a time to celebrate our teams and to thank their families for their engagement,” said Andrew Soliman, vice-president Miller Concrete and Cement.

Teamsters Canada Foundation donates $20K to Segal Cancer Centre

Teamsters Canada Foundation made a $20,000 donation to the Segal Cancer Centre, a research and treatment institute in Canada.

“This donation goes far beyond financial support,” said Francois Laporte, president of Teamsters Canada and the foundation. “It represents our commitment to the wellbeing of communities, and our desire to support research that improves cancer care across the country.”

“Cancer affects millions of Canadians, including many union members and their families,” added Guillaume Richard, director of the foundation. “By supporting the Segal Cancer Centre, we are taking an important step towards better understanding and treatment of this devastating disease.”

EMCO Industries names Hester vice-president

EMCO Industries, manufacturer of leaf springs for trailers, has appointed Marcus Hester as vice-president. A 22-year sales and marketing veteran with a background in business development and market expansion, Hester will head EMCO’s efforts to grow its business in the heavy-duty trailer market.

Marcus Hester (Photo: EMCO Industries)

“We’re very excited to have Marcus join our team and are pleased to have someone of his caliber and with his background to help us navigate our advancements into new markets,” said Tyler Jones, president of EMCO Industries.

Hester will help manage and sustain growth in EMCO’s existing markets. He will also lead business development initiatives in the heavy-duty trailer market, particularly focusing on 22.5K axle leaf spring capacities.

Most recently, Hester held the position of chief marketing officer for vehicle lighting company Optronics International.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Northeastern State University. Hester has served two terms on the board of directors of the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers as well as serving on numerous committees and currently serves as the chairman of the organization’s membership committee.

Lytx hires McGee as chief revenue officer

Video safety and video telematics provider Lytx welcomed Casey McGee as its chief revenue officer. McGee joins the company after recently serving as vice-president of global ISV and digital native sales at Microsoft.

Casey McGee (Photo: Lytx)

McGee, who reports to Lytx CEO Brandon Nixon, arrives at Lytx with 23 years of experience leading international sales and services teams.

Nixon said, “With his strong background in platform and enterprise software sales, expertise in building partner ecosystems globally, and proven ability to successfully grow a market-leading recurring-revenue business at scale, Casey is an ideal leader for Lytx.”

McGee will lead Lytx’s sales, marketing, partner, revenue operations, and business development.





TruckPro adds Quebec facility to network

TruckPro announced that Les Entreprises Joyal & Fils in Bécancour, Que. is joining its network.

TruckPro, a heavy vehicles parts division of UAP, has a network of more than 132 independent heavy vehicle repair centers in Canada. It includes 820 service doors and nearly 900 mechanics.

In the past few months, TruckPro has expanded with locations in Nova Scotia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.