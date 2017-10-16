Holiday spirit starts early for 18 Wheels of Christmas

CALGARY, Alta. – In its 15th year, 18 Wheels of Christmas has officially launched its charitable campaign in the hopes of helping local food banks during what it called an “extremely difficult year for the citizens of Alberta.”

With the economic downturn, high unemployment, and an increase in the cost of living in the Wild Rose province, the organization said the Calgary Food Bank is seeing more people utilize its services.

Last year, donations to 18 Wheels of Christmas amounted to 37,335 lbs. of food, and the organization is hoping to better that mark this year with a goal of 50,000 lbs. to be delivered to the Calgary Food Bank Dec. 20.

Food and monetary donations are always appreciated, and any donation of $1,000 or more will get the company’s name decaled on the 18 Wheels of Christmas trailer for one year.

The campaign, 18 Wheels of Christmas, is not a registered charity, but rather provides a means for donations to reach food banks in various communities.

Organizers say 100% of all cash and check donations go to the food bank in the community where the donation originated, and is also used to purchase essential items for food banks.

Contact Colleen or Janet at 1-800-640-9602 or e-mail 18wheels.xmas@rosenau.ca to donate.