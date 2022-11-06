Hundreds participate in CargoM Career Day

More than 40 exhibitors and hundreds of visitors participated in the Career Day organized by Montreal Logistics and Transportation Cluster, CargoM, on Nov. 2.

The seventh edition of the event, held at the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay, promoted training and job opportunities in the logistics, road, marine, and rail transport sectors, according to a press release.

More than 500 visitors met recruiters, discovering the variety of jobs and training opportunities available in the supply chain.

(Photo: CargoM)

Camo-route, the sectoral labor committee of the road transport industry in Quebec, estimates that more than 30,000 jobs will be vacant in the trucking industry by 2025. Employee retirements will only make the situation worse in the long term.

CargoM, through its Workforce Project, is implementing initiatives such as Career Day and the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) to promote jobs and training available in the sector that offers career opportunities, good working conditions and attractive salaries.