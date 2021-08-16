Hyliion appoints Gallagher as COO

Hyliion Holdings, a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial semi-trucks, Monday announced that Dennis M. Gallagher has joined the company as chief operating officer.

Gallagher has more than 20 years of experience leading business units with a focus on global manufacturing and commercial vehicles. He will oversee aspects of Hyliion’s commercialization process.

Dennis M. Gallagher (Photo: Hyliion Holdings)

“Dennis’ experience in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle space will be invaluable as we continue to expand and achieve important milestones in our commercialization efforts, and we are pleased to bring an executive of his caliber on board,” said Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy.

Gallagher has background in strategic planning, growth initiatives, and process implementation in the commercial vehicle and automation industries. He joins Hyliion from Jacobs Vehicle Systems, where he served as president of the supplier to the heavy-duty commercial truck market.

Previously, he has held executive roles within Danaher and Fortive where he led a number of global business units. Gallagher graduated from the University of Lowell with a B.S. in electrical engineering.

Gallagher said, “I am excited to join the Hyliion team at this important point in the company’s evolution and to help capitalize on the enormous potential of our proprietary technology. I am energized by the company’s mission and grateful for the opportunity to drive our vision forward by bringing Hyliion products from manufacturers to commercial fleets.”