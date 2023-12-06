Irvine will speak at 10th Women With Drive summit in March

Leadership expert David Irvine will launch the 10th annual Trucking HR Canada Women with Drive leadership summit in March.

In a morning keynote speech on March 7, he will address the power of authenticity as an enduring approach for renewing and sustaining workplaces.

“Everyone will be motivated by his message of living and leading with authenticity. His message is truly a value-add for all attendees,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada in a press release.

David Irvine (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

Irvine is an advisor with more than 35 years of experience and is a trusted and respected voice on leadership and organizational culture, said Trucking HR Canada in a release.

It added attendees will leave with practical insights to create workplaces that attract and retain talent, and tools for embracing change with greater resilience, a clearer purpose, and renewed courage.

This year’s theme, Driving a Decade of Change, celebrates the impact of Women with Drive and the progress of trucking and logistics employers in supporting women’s professional goals.

Next year’s summit will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and a 10 Years-10 Perspectives panel discussion.