Isaac Instruments hires Stapleton as VP of industry relations

Electronic logging device and fleet management solutions company Isaac Instruments Monday announced that Mike Stapleton has been appointed to the position of vice-president of industry relations.

“We are excited to have Mike joining our effort to support Isaac’s U.S. expansion. We will benefit from his wealth of transportation and technology experience,” said Isaac co-founder and president Jacques DeLarochelliere.

Mike Stapleton (Photo: Isaac Instruments)

Stapleton is a 40-year veteran of the freight transportation industry, most recently serving as vice-president of industry relations with Omnitracs and its SmartDrive Systems division. In his new role, Stapleton will be responsible for introducing Isaac Instruments to the U.S. freight transportation sector at the national and state levels. Stapleton will be based in Chattanooga, Tenn.

He started his transportation career as an operations manager for Yellow Freight and was also a terminal manager with Watkins Motor Lines. He then joined Lockheed Martin as a senior account manager. His initial tenure with Omnitracs, which was then part of Qualcomm, started in 1997. He was eventually elevated to senior director of strategic accounts. In 2014, he was named vice-president of industry relations for in-cab video company SmartDrive, which was acquired by Omnitracs in 2020.

Stapleton earned his degree in transportation from the University of Tennessee, where he was also a member of the Volunteers varsity basketball team.