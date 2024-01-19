Johnston appointed as Abrams Auto Transport CEO
Abrams Auto Transport, a provider of new and used vehicle transportation, named Thomas Johnston as CEO.
Johnston has more than 30 years of hands-on auto transport experience and over a decade of strategic and business development success.
Over the past few years, the company says Johnston’s skills helped him secure multiple contracts and new accounts for Abrams Auto Transport.
“Under Tom’s leadership, Abrams Auto Transport is poised for growth and expansion,” the company wrote in its release.
