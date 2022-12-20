Kiefer joins Safe Fleet as senior VP, commercial vehicle North America

Safe Fleet has announced that Steve Kiefer has joined as senior vice-president, commercial vehicle North America.

Kiefer replaces Brad Templeman who is retiring at the end of 2022. Kiefer will assume responsibility for the commercial vehicle product portfolio and market share growth for last mile delivery, commercial upfitting, and video-based safety solutions.

Steve Kiefer (Photo: Safe Fleet)

“I am excited to join the Safe Fleet commercial vehicle team,” Kiefer said. “I look forward to growing awareness for Safe Fleet’s market-leading brands and innovative safety solutions that help keep commercial vehicle operators safe and productive.”

He joins Safe Fleet from Manitex, a manufacturer of truck mounted cranes and specialized lifting equipment, where he most recently served as president and chief operating officer.

“We are pleased to have Steve on-board,” said Michael Schulte, president of Safe Fleet. “With his broad experience developing and executing market growth strategies, engineering, and new product development, Steve is a great asset to further strengthen our position as the leading supplier of safety and productivity solutions for the commercial vehicle market.”