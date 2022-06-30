Transflo’s executive team grows

Transflo has appointed Mario Duckett as senior vice-president of growth and Scott Gray as vice-president of IT and infrastructure.

“It’s an exciting time at Transflo as we continue to expand the organization with top talent,” said Transflo CEO Renee Krug.

Mario Duckett (Photo: Transflo)

Duckett comes to Transflo after 23 years with tech company MetaSource. His work there carried into the trucking industry, where he worked with both carriers and freight brokers – helping to build out document acquisition, driver payroll, and customer billing workflows, according to the company.

Scott Gray (Photo: Transflo)

Gray previously worked for 13 years at Nielson, a data management company. He directed global operations, architecture, and contracts across database technologies, data warehouse services, cloud management, and core infrastructure technologies.