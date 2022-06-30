Transflo’s executive team grows
Transflo has appointed Mario Duckett as senior vice-president of growth and Scott Gray as vice-president of IT and infrastructure.
“It’s an exciting time at Transflo as we continue to expand the organization with top talent,” said Transflo CEO Renee Krug.
Duckett comes to Transflo after 23 years with tech company MetaSource. His work there carried into the trucking industry, where he worked with both carriers and freight brokers – helping to build out document acquisition, driver payroll, and customer billing workflows, according to the company.
Gray previously worked for 13 years at Nielson, a data management company. He directed global operations, architecture, and contracts across database technologies, data warehouse services, cloud management, and core infrastructure technologies.
