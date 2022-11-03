Link expands, boosts sales leadership

Link Manufacturing, maker of specialty-engineered suspensions, suspension controls and air management products and a supplier to major heavy-duty commercial truck manufacturers, announced the recent appointment of Ben Lucas as senior fleet sales and strategic account manager and that Dave Shrader will take on new account management responsibilities with OEM customer Navistar.

Lucas has more than 20 years of sales experience. He will be responsible for calling on fleets and for maintaining and growing specialty application accounts in electric vehicle, firetruck, terminal tractor and other market segments.

Ben Lucas (Photo: Link) Dave Shrader (Photo: Link)

Link has also entered into a new agreement with Shrader from long-time affiliate manufacturer’s rep agency Northwest Heavy Duty. He will lead Link’s sales efforts with its customer Navistar.

Shrader brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the international medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets.