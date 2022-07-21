Peterbilt promotes Blanchet to national sales role
Peterbilt Motors has promoted Martin Blanchet, district sales manager, Eastern Canada, making him responsible for medium-duty and alternative powertrain sales across Canada.
Peterbilt also appointed Jim Wallace as director of medium-duty sales. Wallace will be responsible for leading sales in the U.S. and Canada.
During his 22 years at Paccar, Wallace has held different positions, the most recent being regional sales manager – Great Lakes.
