Mack and Moakler partnership “Born Ready” for success

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The partnership between Mack Trucks and Steve Moakler appeared “Born Ready” for success, with the singer declaring the truck manufacturer as the inspiration for the title song and upcoming tour.

Originally debuting the song during a live performance in September for the release of the Mack Anthem, Moakler will also use the “Born Ready” motto for his new album to go along with his concert tour, which kicks off March 22 in Lancaster, Pa. and wrap up in Detroit, Mich. May 19.

“We’re super excited that Steve decided to release ‘Born Ready’ and also give his tour and new album the same name,” said John Walsh, Mack vice-president of marketing. “This heartfelt song speaks to the spirit of our brand and pays tribute to hardworking women and men everywhere getting the job done every day for their families. These often unsung heroes now have a much-deserved new voice.”

“Born Ready” will be Moakler’s fifth album and continues the artist’s recognition of hardworking people.

“I’m fired up about getting back on the road this spring,” said Moakler. “This will be our fifth consecutive spring headline tour, and I’m honored that Mack Trucks will be a part of our growing tradition this year. I can’t wait to play the new music we’ve been working on and start a new chapter with our fans. I think it’s going to be the best one yet.”

