Many angels saved boy’s life, Highway Angel of the Year Jacobsen says

Dawna Jacobsen said there were many angels on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on a December 2022 night when she helped save a boy’s life.

The Erb Transport driver is grateful for the accolades she’s received but is also humbled. “It wasn’t just me who was there. Two men tended to the injured boy. And then the firefighters, police and paramedics took care of him,” she said.

Jacobsen was recognized as one of three 2023 Truckload Carriers Association’s Highway Angels of the Year, during Truckload 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. Drivers Tony Blunnie of Knight Transportation and Terry Reavis of Maverick Transportation were also honored.

Dawna Jacobsen (Photo: Leo Barros)

Each driver will receive a complimentary EpicVue satellite TV package that includes a 24-inch flatscreen TV, a DVR, and a one-year subscription to programming.

On Dec. 15, 2022, around 6 p.m., Jacobsen was driving on Hwy. 11 just west of Kapuskasing. A group of friends had been attempting to cross the highway on snowmobiles but one hadn’t made it in time to avoid being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Protected boy from further injury

Upon witnessing the snowmobile accident, she immediately maneuvered her truck to shield the boy and signal to other drivers to avoid the scene, protecting him from further injury.

Jacobsen said she shares the award with the two men, firefighters, police officers and paramedics who helped the boy after the incident.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

She urged drivers to stop thinking only about themselves and their trip. Her advice is to take the time to breathe, because when you don’t stop, or cut someone off, it could be fatal.

“Everybody’s time is important, everyone’s got a place to go. Take your time and be courteous, it’s really simple,” she said.

She admitted drivers are sometimes pressured to move freight quickly. “Leave yourself enough time. If they are going to cause you to drive dangerously, just say no.”

Jacobsen said she has been in such situations with previous employers. She said Erb Transport takes the approach of making it safe for drivers to deliver their loads, thereby increasing safety in communities they drive through, while still being punctual.

And Jacobsen has heard through the grapevine that the boy she helped is doing OK. For her, that’s the biggest award.