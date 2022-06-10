Moseley named dispatcher of the year

Rob Moseley, recipient of the Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, is known to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Moseley has been a dispatcher for 10 years, nine of them at Coca Cola Canada Bottling Ltd.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) and CPC Logistics Canada made the announcement on June 9 as part of the PMTC’s 2022 Annual Conference. The award was established in 2018 to honor the memory of one of CPC’s fleet dispatchers, Rick Austin, who passed away in 2017.

Rob Moseley wasn’t able to attend the PMTC meeting, but he was named Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year. (Photo: John G. Smith)

During the pandemic, Moseley arrived early to sanitize vehicles before the drivers started their shift. He also cleaned the high-traffic touch points in the facility such as punch clocks, door handles, and push plates on bathroom doors.

In winter Moseley takes it upon himself to come to the facility on weekends, despite there being no operations on Saturdays and Sundays, to ensure the trucks will start on Monday morning.

He is also the driver-trainer for the location, and schedules the maintenance for the fleet’s vehicles.

Mosely has also had to schedule drivers and deliveries around the wildfires of 2020 and 2021, as well as the devasting floods of 2021.

He rarely takes a full holiday. If something occurs while he is on vacation, he will get on the phone with a lead hand and walk him through the situation, or sometimes just pops in out of the blue to ensure everything is going okay.

Moseley is also respectful in his communication. If he has to bring up a driver’s error, he backs it up with evidence, and follows it up with tips for the driver to implement so they don’t get in the situation again, PMTC noted.

A Coca-Cola team-member wrote about Moseley: “Rob is an amazing help to all of us drivers. Whenever I have questions or a problem, he is right there helping me try to figure it out and working with me to ensure it is done safely. If I get lost going to a new customer, I know when I call him, he will drop everything and focus on what my needs are and helping me find my way.”