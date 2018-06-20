MTA names driving championships award winners

WINNIPEG, Man. – The winners of the Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) Provincial Truck Driving Championships have been announced, with four carriers boasting champion drivers.

Placing first in the straight truck category was Bruce McKechnie from Bison Transport; Brian Hrabarchuk of Canadian Freightways won for single tandem and received the Hal Bjornson Memorial Award; Brian Chandlerm of XPO Logistics was the tandem/tandem victor, and also was the Grand Champion Award winner; and David Henry of Wildwood Transport was super B train champion.

Two drivers from Canadian Freightways took home second place, while a pair from Arnold Bros. Transport (one from Arnold Bros. Transportation Academy) completed the second place drivers.

All the drivers who placed third were from Bison Transport.

In the team category, Canadian Freightways took top honors, while Bison placed second, and Arnold Bros. third.

Myrna Chartrand or Portage Transport was named Driver of the Year, and the Industry Excellence winners included:

• Cameron McKeen from Arnold Bros. Transport

• Jack Reimer from Bison Transport

• Arturo Neufeld from Hylife

• Damir Peric from Arnold Bros. Transport

• Tom Landsborough from Searcy Trucking

• Mario Tyszuk from Bison Transport

• Ryan Sturby from Steve’s Livestock Transport

• Kulwinder Singh from Arnold Bros. Transport

• David Phillips from Bison Transport

• Myrna Chartrand from Portage Transport

This year’s event was open to both Manitoba and Saskatchewan drivers and was held on the new track at the Headingly Husky June 16.

