MTA plans big for National Trucking Week

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) is wasting no time recognizing National Trucking Week.

Held during the first week of September, National Trucking Week recognizes the important contributions Canadian men and women drivers make to the country’s economy.

The MTA will kick off its celebration of drivers Aug. 29 with a “day at the park,” where the Winnipeg Goldeneyes baseball team will take on the Fargo Red Hawks.

On Sept. 4, the MTA will be out visiting its members and delivering gifts to mark the beginning of National Truck Week.

A “Vehicle Maintenance Golf Tournament” will be held the next day, hosted by Bridges Gold Course in Starbuck, Man. It will be a four-person Texas Scramble best-ball tournament for 18 holes, and will include lunch, dinner, and a registration gift. Proceeds from the event will go to the MTA scholarship program, which gives association members or members’ children over $10,000 annually for scholarships.

A barbecue will then be held at the Headingley Scale Sept. 6, sponsored by Traction Heavy Duty Truck Parts.

Wrapping up the week will be the 9th annual MTA Truck Pull for United Way at Assiniboine Park on Sept. 7. In addition to the truck pull, there will be food, and a kids zone, and the event will work toward “a better Winnipeg.”

Truck convoy

There is also a new date and location for this year’s Truck Convoy for Special Olympics.

The date is set for Sept. 22, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will start at the Trans-Canada Centre at 1 Rivard Street, Ile Des Chenes.

There will also be lunch, silent auction, and awards during the event.

