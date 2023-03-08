Negative perceptions of industry keeping women from joining

New research conducted by Abacus Data on behalf of Trucking HR Canada reveals there’s still much work to be done to increase the representation of women in the trucking industry.

“I’m going to share some data today that’s, let’s be honest, isn’t all positive,” warned Abacus CEO David Coletto, who kicked off Trucking HR Canada’s 9th Women with Drive conference on International Women’s Day.

Abacus surveyed 1,500 job-seeking Canadian women in February to gather their perceptions on career opportunities in the trucking industry. Of them, only 23% said they’d consider working in the trucking and logistics sector. That was dead last among 11 sectors listed. It was even lower than other industries that have traditionally struggled to attract women, such as manufacturing, construction, resource extraction, and forestry.

Women who were more likely to consider job opportunities in trucking tended to be middle-aged. Only 15% of employees in the trucking and logistics industries are women. Of the women who wouldn’t consider working in trucking, they listed as their reasons: lack of interest/passion (38%); time away from family (14%); and lacking confidence driving (13%).

Non-driving job opportunities

“Their first instinct is to think it’s driving a truck,” Coletto said of women’s perceptions of job opportunities in trucking, adding more must be done to raise awareness of non-driving job opportunities in the industry.

Of those who said they wouldn’t consider working in the trucking industry, 60% of respondents said they’d consider administrative/clerical work, 59% human resources jobs, and 51% customer service positions – all roles that exist within trucking and logistics.

“The good news is, of those who are closed to working in the industry, 55% say after learning all the activities that exist in the sector, they feel more positive,” Coletto said.

Compensation

Compensation isn’t driving women away from the industry; half feel they’d make more working in the trucking industry than in comparable sectors. Of greater concern were inflexible work (71%) and lack of opportunities for women (70%). They also listed dullness and excessive travel as concerns.

Surprisingly, the majority of women don’t feel the trucking industry wants them. They also overestimated the female representation in the industry, guessing 33% of the workforce is female while the reality is 15%.

“We have to talk about it more, and demonstrate there are leaders like you in this industry making a difference, having a great career and making change,” Coletto told attendees.

Raising concerns

The following statements presented to survey participants also raised some concerns:

‘I would be embarrassed if people knew I worked in the trucking sector’: 24% agreed

‘I don’t think a job in the trucking industry would align with my values’: 42% agreed

‘It would be harder for me to advance professional in the trucking sector than in other industries’: 55% agreed

‘I don’t feel the trucking sector is welcoming to women’: 56% agreed

‘I’d worry a lot about being harassed if I worked in the trucking sector’: 58% agreed

“Perception is the problem with this industry,” said Coletto. “It isn’t that people think they’re not going to get paid well or have a good job…the initial data is telling us that frankly, women just need to know what is happening and need to feel this industry is open to them. It’s not just willing to change, it is changing.”