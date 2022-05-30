Trucking HR Canada appoints Carruth as chairman

Trucking HR Canada appointed David Carruth, president of One for Freight, as board chairman, and Oksana Exell as vice-chairwoman, at its annual general meeting on Monday.

“With labor shortages and workforce challenges continuing to be top issues impacting our sector and economic recovery in Canada overall – it is an exciting time to be part of such an important, relevant, and well-respected organization,” said Carruth, who joined the board in October 2020.

Exell, retired past CEO of Westac, has extended her term.

David Carruth (File photo: Supplied)

Trucking HR Canada formally recognized the contributions of past chairwoman Linda Young, VP of people development at Bison Transport, and vice-chairman Mark Seymour, CEO of Kriska Transportation Group, who both served extended terms over the last two years. Other departing members included Rachel Arseneau of GX Transport and Stephanie Theede of Westcan Bulk.

The new board members include Heather Day, president of CS Day Transport; Stacey Miller, vice-president – human resources at RST Sunbury Transport; and Heather Mewhinney, director of human resources for Kriska Transportation Group.

Angelique Magi of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions and Doug Sutherland of Sutco Transportation Specialists continue remain in their board positions.