New location for Manitoba truck driving championships

WINNIPEG, Man. – The location of this year’s Manitoba Professional Truck Driving Championships has moved to the Headingly Husky Gas Station, with an awards banquet to follow at The Victoria Inn Hotel.

The competition is open to both Manitoba and Saskatchewan drivers, and will include navigating a prescribed obstacle course, a timed pre-trip inspection, and a written test.

Winners in each category will become the provincial champion in their respective class and receive a trophy and prize.

The cost to enter is $300 for association members and $350 for non-members.

To register for the June 16th event visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/56Y5R62.

