Nikola names Girsky as CEO after Lohscheller steps down
Nikola Corporation has named Steve Girsky as chief executive officer after announcing that Michael Lohscheller will step down as president and CEO effectively immediately and as a member of the board of directors effective August 31
The manufacturer of zero-emission trucks and Hyla energy infrastructure said Lohscheller decided to step down due to a family health matter and will be returning to Europe. He will remain at Nikola in an advisory capacity through the end of September to support a seamless transition.
Girsky has been chairman of the board since September 2020.
“The board respects Michael’s decision to be with his family during this time and thanks him for his hard work, dedication, and contributions to Nikola. I am grateful for all that Michael was able to accomplish to move our company forward during his tenure,” Girsky said in a press release.
“I feel privileged and honored to have served as Nikola’s CEO and to have worked with so many inspiring colleagues who are relentlessly focused on advancing Nikola’s position as a leader in zero-emissions transportation. I am incredibly confident in Nikola’s future,” Lohscheller said.
Girsky will remain on the board of directors and Steve Shindler, a director since October 2020, will serve as chairman of the board.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.