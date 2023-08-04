Nikola names Girsky as CEO after Lohscheller steps down

Nikola Corporation has named Steve Girsky as chief executive officer after announcing that Michael Lohscheller will step down as president and CEO effectively immediately and as a member of the board of directors effective August 31

The manufacturer of zero-emission trucks and Hyla energy infrastructure said Lohscheller decided to step down due to a family health matter and will be returning to Europe. He will remain at Nikola in an advisory capacity through the end of September to support a seamless transition.

Stephen Girsky (Photo: Nikola)

Girsky has been chairman of the board since September 2020.

“The board respects Michael’s decision to be with his family during this time and thanks him for his hard work, dedication, and contributions to Nikola. I am grateful for all that Michael was able to accomplish to move our company forward during his tenure,” Girsky said in a press release.

“I feel privileged and honored to have served as Nikola’s CEO and to have worked with so many inspiring colleagues who are relentlessly focused on advancing Nikola’s position as a leader in zero-emissions transportation. I am incredibly confident in Nikola’s future,” Lohscheller said.

Girsky will remain on the board of directors and Steve Shindler, a director since October 2020, will serve as chairman of the board.