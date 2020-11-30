OOIDA boss eyes FMCSA’s top role
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) president and CEO Todd Spencer has expressed interest in the role of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) administrator.
He officially notified President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team of his ambitions.
“Representing our nation’s small-business truckers has been my life’s work,” said Spencer in the letter. “I still aspire to do this for many years to come, but sometimes we are compelled to make a difference in other ways,” Spencer said.
“There are more regulations in place today than ever, and there is more enforcement and compliance with those regulations, yet highway safety isn’t improving.”
Spencer said too often, trucking regulations are drafted without driver input. He touted his possession of a CDL as an attribute, as well as his experience working with FMCSA and other government agencies.
Have your say
I see the truck and industry these days are totally different and I think that is because of the drivers in the industry these days are totally different and the companies that are operating these days are totally different they hire these young drivers they put them through their schools where they have interest in that driver but it’s basically entranced in the money they charge these kids thousands of dollars to go to their schools and these kids get out of these schools and can’t back up a straight line and they can’t even parallel park one of these trucks and then we send them out on the road with 80,000 lb and think the road is safe yep they can go straight down the highway but there has to be common sense involved. These drivers today they only think of themselves and we have the nerve to call them truck drivers professional drivers really it should be a long time before they even get that title of a professional driver, we graduate them from these truck driving schools we don’t pay them a lot of money and that’s what one of their main problems is is financially and they’re trying to raise families on this little bit of money we need to take all those things into consideration. And we pass all these new laws and the people that are passing these laws have no trucking experience at all that’s like a orthopedic surgeon going in to do surgery with no knowledge of how to do surgery on that particular joint and that’s the way we are with these laws we just passed laws to pass laws passing laws does not prevent an accident from occurring what prevents an accident from education