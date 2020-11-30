OOIDA boss eyes FMCSA’s top role

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) president and CEO Todd Spencer has expressed interest in the role of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) administrator.

He officially notified President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team of his ambitions.

Todd Spencer

“Representing our nation’s small-business truckers has been my life’s work,” said Spencer in the letter. “I still aspire to do this for many years to come, but sometimes we are compelled to make a difference in other ways,” Spencer said.

“There are more regulations in place today than ever, and there is more enforcement and compliance with those regulations, yet highway safety isn’t improving.”

Spencer said too often, trucking regulations are drafted without driver input. He touted his possession of a CDL as an attribute, as well as his experience working with FMCSA and other government agencies.