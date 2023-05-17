CTA seeking input on interprovincial trade barriers

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) wants the industry’s input on interprovincial trade barriers that cause logistical and operational issues for fleets.

Input on constraints and irritants are also welcome, as the CTA plans to bring them to government in June, along with potential solutions.

“Some recurring concerns that have been raised by members in the past include: policies around winter maintenance agreements; the need for increased rest areas to serve truck drivers; and issues for oversize/overweight carriers with permitting regimes, or other illogical constraints between jurisdictions, such as time of day travel restrictions and other issues impacting supply chain fluidity,” the CTA said in a release.

Members are encouraged to send feedback, including roadways which continue to have hazardous conditions, specific locations where rest stops are required, and other interprovincial issues to the attention of operations_safety@cantruck.ca by May 31.