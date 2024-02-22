OSLTG aims to boost Ontario road safety

The Ontario Safety League (OSL) has launched the Ontario Safety League Transportation Group (OSLTG) to lobby for and promote safety on the province’s roads.

“My belief is that the Ministry [of Transportation] would be better served if a more focused organization will be able to provide them with advice,” said Brian Patterson, OSL’s president and CEO. “We’ll provide information backed by proper research. Our approach is focused on tangible transformations that address the pressing needs of Ontario’s safety plans.”

Representatives from truck driving training schools, trucking and insurance companies attended the OSLTG launch in Brampton, Ont.

The professional network is dedicated to uniting safety-focused industry stakeholders, with a core emphasis on enhancing training, promoting accountability and redefining safety standards.

Patterson said a task force will create the framework for an approved driving school list that will be available on the group’s website. The schools will offer enhanced training standards and OSLTG aims to connect potential driver candidates with these organizations.

Funding for fleet finishing programs

The group also intends to offer trucking school graduates connections with carriers through its website, providing employment opportunities. The OSLTG will facilitate sourcing funding for carriers to provide “fleet finishing programs” for newly graduated truck drivers.

It is harder to source insurance coverage for new drivers and the group hopes the additional training at the schools and finishing programs at trucking companies will help bridge the gap.

Patterson added that goals are to offer reliable training for potential truck drivers, reduce insurance rates and collisions on the road, decrease downtime for carriers, improve overall road safety and customer service satisfaction and offer accountability.