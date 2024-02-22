OSLTG aims to boost Ontario road safety
The Ontario Safety League (OSL) has launched the Ontario Safety League Transportation Group (OSLTG) to lobby for and promote safety on the province’s roads.
“My belief is that the Ministry [of Transportation] would be better served if a more focused organization will be able to provide them with advice,” said Brian Patterson, OSL’s president and CEO. “We’ll provide information backed by proper research. Our approach is focused on tangible transformations that address the pressing needs of Ontario’s safety plans.”
Representatives from truck driving training schools, trucking and insurance companies attended the OSLTG launch in Brampton, Ont.
The professional network is dedicated to uniting safety-focused industry stakeholders, with a core emphasis on enhancing training, promoting accountability and redefining safety standards.
Patterson said a task force will create the framework for an approved driving school list that will be available on the group’s website. The schools will offer enhanced training standards and OSLTG aims to connect potential driver candidates with these organizations.
Funding for fleet finishing programs
The group also intends to offer trucking school graduates connections with carriers through its website, providing employment opportunities. The OSLTG will facilitate sourcing funding for carriers to provide “fleet finishing programs” for newly graduated truck drivers.
It is harder to source insurance coverage for new drivers and the group hopes the additional training at the schools and finishing programs at trucking companies will help bridge the gap.
Patterson added that goals are to offer reliable training for potential truck drivers, reduce insurance rates and collisions on the road, decrease downtime for carriers, improve overall road safety and customer service satisfaction and offer accountability.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
I am not sure of the process in Ontario – however in Alberta a young driver taking driver training for a general (Class 5) license – receives no training or information regarding the skills required to driver in and around a commercial truck/trailer. I would hope part of this groups intention would be to educate those drivers that do not hold a Class 1 (Z) license.
Is this new identity, OSLTG, going to help small trucking firms find new drivers that insurance companies will accept or is this only for massive mega carriers that are self-insured?