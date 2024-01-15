PTTAC aims to standardize truck driver training across Canada

Commercial truck driver training businesses have launched the Professional Truck Training Alliance of Canada (PTTAC) with a mandate to standardize and support driver training programs offered in all provinces and territories.

PTTAC was founded by chairman Jim Campbell, president and general manager of First Class Training Centre in Winnipeg, and like-minded stakeholders.

Jim Campbell (Photo: PTTAC)

The alliance’s objectives are to: make commercial truck driving a recognized Red Seal trade in Canada; create nationally approved truck training instructor programs; remove barriers and bring accessibility to funding and tuition for truck driver training programs; and ensure truck training schools are standardized and compliant, provincially and nationally.

“As we build this alliance, our goal is to become the unified voice of commercial truck training in Canada: the trusted group who makes a difference to the industry, road safety, and education. Working with like-minded stakeholders is the direction we are headed in and we encourage all schools to join our movement,” Campbell said in a news release.

The alliance’s kick-off campaign will include a tour of Western Canada, where Campbell and other founding members will meet with provincial and federal representatives to discuss their mandate and objectives in further detail.