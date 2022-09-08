Phillips Connect promotes Creech to VP of customer engineering

Phillips Connect has promoted Cliff Creech to vice-president of customer engineering. Creech will be responsible for customizing telematics solutions to meet customer needs, leading product/feature development, integrating third-party products, and other support functions, the company says.

Cliff Creech (Photo: Phillips Connect)

He joined Phillips Connect in 2018 after a 20-year career with Norfolk Southern Corporation, where he managed nationwide maintenance programs for more than 70,000 containers and chassis.

Creech earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and a Master’s in Business Administration from William and Mary University.