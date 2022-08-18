Schmidt to succeed Fleming as Torc Robotics CEO
Peter Vaughan Schmidt on Oct. 1 will succeed Michael Fleming as CEO of Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck.
Schmidt is currently head of Daimler Truck’s Autonomous Technology Group. Fleming will retain a seat on the Torc board of directors and remain engaged as a key advisor.
Martin Daum, chairman of the board of management of Daimler Truck said, “The aim now is to establish Torc as a global company with four locations, bring autonomous trucking technology to perfection in the next few years, and ultimately to series production. I am very pleased that we have the right personality in Peter Vaughan Schmidt to shape this next phase as CEO of Torc.”
Schmidt has served Daimler and Daimler Truck in a variety of roles since 2005, including production and plant management, as well as product and platform management.
