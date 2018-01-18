Rumble to retire from TFI

MONTREAL, Que. – Gregory Rumble will be retiring as executive vice-president and chief financial officer of TFI International in April 2019, the company announced.

He served in those roles for TFI (then TransForce) since 2015, and was president of Contrans Group for more than 10 years before it was acquired by TFI. He served in various roles with Contrans since 1988.

“We’ve been fortunate to benefit from Greg’s extensive experience, his industry knowledge and the energy he brought to both the CFO and his operating roles every day,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “He will be personally missed by myself and the rest of the TFI team, but we are delighted that he will assist as we transition Greg’s roles.”

“After many decades in the trucking industry it has been an honor to culminate my career at TFI International, and I have the highest respect for Mr. Bédard and the many talented individuals at the company,” added Rumble. “I’m excited about our continued progress and the opportunities that lay ahead for TFI, and look forward to contributing and ensuring a smooth transition over the next year.”