Shiny trucks ride into Wyoming during Shell Rotella SuperRigs: Photo Gallery 2

Well-maintained trucks loaded with chrome and chicken lights attracted plenty of visitors to the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyoming, for the 41st Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held June 8-10. The event included the truck lights contest, a live band, a drone display, and a truck parade through downtown Gillette.

Here’s our second photo gallery from the event.

Drones light up the night sky during the Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Visitors enjoy the drone show during Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wyoming. (Photo: Leo Barros)

