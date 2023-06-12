Shiny trucks ride into Wyoming during Shell Rotella SuperRigs: Photo Gallery 2

by Today's Trucking

Well-maintained trucks loaded with chrome and chicken lights attracted plenty of visitors to the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyoming, for the 41st Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held June 8-10. The event included the truck lights contest, a live band, a drone display, and a truck parade through downtown Gillette.

Here’s our second photo gallery from the event.

Trucks with their lights on
Drones light up the night sky during the Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Shell Rotella)
People walking past parked trucks
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Trucks parked at SuperRigs
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Cowboy sitting near parked trucks
(Photo: Leo Barros)
The interior of a truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Truck in the rain
(Photo: Leo Barros)
People watch a drone show with trucks parked
Visitors enjoy the drone show during Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wyoming. (Photo: Leo Barros)
SuperRigs award winners standing on a stage
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
A truck's interior bathed in green light
(Photo: Leo Barros)
