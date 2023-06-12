Shiny trucks ride into Wyoming during Shell Rotella SuperRigs: Photo Gallery 2
Well-maintained trucks loaded with chrome and chicken lights attracted plenty of visitors to the CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyoming, for the 41st Shell Rotella SuperRigs, held June 8-10. The event included the truck lights contest, a live band, a drone display, and a truck parade through downtown Gillette.
Here’s our second photo gallery from the event.
