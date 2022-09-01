Family expands ownership in Grote Industries

Grote family members have expanded their ownership in Grote Industries, as the company enters its 121st year of operation.

Recently, fourth-generation family members, Dominic, John and Mike Grote acquired 100% control of the company that develops, manufactures and supplies visibility and safety systems for the on-highway, off-highway and trailer body builder markets.

Dominic Grote will continue as CEO and president, while John Grote has been appointed chief operating officer, and Mike Grote continues in his role as general manager, Asia. Bill Grote, chairman of the board, and Buzz Grote will continue to serve on the board of directors as the third generation “hands the reins” over to the fourth-generation leaders.

Mike Grote, John Grote and Dominic Grote. (Photo: Grote Industries)

“We believe this expanded vision bonds the Grote team with our customers and looks toward the future on the things that can make their businesses more profitable by being safer,” said Dominic Grote.

“We are happy to see our sons continue the growth of what our grandfather started back in 1901,” added Bill Grote.

As the new COO, John Grote will lead global business operations in North America, Europe and Asia and help bring greater focus to the operational performance of the entire business.