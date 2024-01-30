Six Canadian companies named in Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For

CarriersEdge, provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, named six Canadian fleets in the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For for 2024. These North American for-hire trucking companies are being recognized for providing the best workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.

They include C.A.T. – Coteau-du-Lac, QC; Challenger Motor Freight – Cambridge, ON; Erb Transport – New Hamburg, ON; Fortigo Freight Services – Etobicoke, ON; Kriska Holdings – Prescott, ON; and Wellington Group of Companies – Aberfoyle, ON.

From left, Dirk Kupar, president of TruckRight, Karine Goyette, co-president of C.A.T., and Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge after C.A.T was named the Overall Winner of the Best Fleets to Drive For in the large carrier category at TCA’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida in March 2023. (File photo: Leo Barros)

The other fleets in the Top 20 are:

American Central Transport – Kansas City, MO

Brenny Specialized – Saint Joseph, MN

Chief Carriers – Grand Island, NE

Continental Express – Sidney, OH

Crawford Trucking – Des Moines, IA

Decker Truck Line – Fort Dodge, IA

Fremont Contract Carriers – Fremont, NE

K & J Trucking – Sioux Falls, SD

Leonard’s Express – Farmington, NY

Nick Strimbu – Brookfield, OH

PGT Trucking – Aliquippa, PA

Thomas E. Keller Trucking – Defiance, OH

TLD Logistics Services – Knoxville, TN

Transland – Strafford, MO.

Fleets requalifying for the Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame are:

Bison Transport – Winnipeg, MB

– Winnipeg, MB Boyle Transportation – Billerica, MA

Central Oregon Truck Company – Redmond, OR

FTC Transportation – Oklahoma City, OK

Garner Trucking – Findlay, OH

Grand Island Express – Grand Island, NE

Halvor Lines – Superior, WI

Nussbaum Transportation Services – Hudson, IL

Prime – Springfield, MO

TransPro Freight Systems – Milton, ON

To be considered for the 2024 Best Fleets program, for-hire carriers operating 10 tractor-trailers or more were nominated by a company driver or owner-operator currently working with them.

These nominated fleets were then evaluated across a range of categories, including compensation and benefits, HR strategies, operations, professional development, and work/life balance. Finally, each fleet collected surveys from their drivers to measure the satisfaction of the fleet. The results of the questionnaire and surveys were compiled and scored to identify the top performers.

The fleets with the highest overall scores are recognized as Best Fleets to Drive For. Fleets receiving the distinction for 10 consecutive years (or 7 consecutive years plus an overall winner award) are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“The past year has been exceptionally difficult for the trucking industry,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “However, the Best Fleets continued to find new ways to improve the work experience for their drivers and independent contractors, once again raising the bar on what’s possible. The Hall of Fame took that even further, with all 10 of last year’s Hall of Famers requalifying through a range of innovative programs and driver supports.”

In addition to the Top 20 and Hall of Fame, five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions) were also identified:

Ippolito Transportation – Burlington, ON

– Burlington, ON Magnum Companies – Fargo, ND

Mill Creek Motor Freight – Ayr, ON

– Ayr, ON Peninsula Truck Lines – Federal Way, WA

Stokes Trucking – Tremonton, UT

From the Top 20, two overall winners will be unveiled, in large and small fleet categories, at the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference, April 8-9, at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC.