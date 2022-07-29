Transflo appoints King as chief product officer

Transflo announced that Justin King has joined the company as chief product officer.

King has more than 20 years of experience in the financial technology industry, including nearly 10 years at Visa.

Transflo CEO Renee Krug said, “Justin’s deep experience leading global product teams and driving new business through digital innovation in the transportation space is a perfect fit for Transflo’s next phase of growth.”

Justin King (Photo: Transflo)

Before joining Transflo, King gained transportation technology experience as senior vice-president of product for Comdata’s North America Trucking division, and then as head of product innovation at Fleetcor.