Tremcar West brings in new management team for Weyburn facility

WEYBURN, Sask. – Tremcar West has hired Doug Weir as general manager of its Weyburn facility and Kathy Lokinger as its office manager.

The company is also looking for a service manager to complete its management team.

Weir comes into the position with more than 45 years of experience in the oil patch, with a decade at Westank Willock, 29 years at Advanced Engineered Products, and the last few years with Edmonton Trailers Sales and Leasing.

Weir worked as a welder, service manager, director of service, and a general manager of service for the province of Alberta.

“We have experienced service technicians on the floor at your service for any of your tank needs,” said Darren Williams, vice-president for Tremcar West. “We needed to bring our management to the same professional level as our other Tremcar facilities located in Saskatoon and Edmonton.”

“The day I wanted to retire, Darren called me and offered me this job,” Weir added. “I am delighted to put my experience at the service of good people and a great company such as Tremcar.”



Lokinger was hired last month to lead the Tremcar West office, bringing with her more than 23 years of experience in the oil industry working for Cenovus Energy.



“A restructuring of our organization at Weyburn was a must,” said Williams. “Business is picking up again and we want to be ready.”

If interested in the service manager position at Tremcar West’s Weyburn location, e-mail Williams at williamsd@tremcar.com.