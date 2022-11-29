Aaron Lindsay to head NAL Insurance as president

Aaron Lindsay has been named president of NAL Insurance, assuming the position from his father Gary Lindsay who held the role for 24 years.

Gary Lindsay took the company from being a provider of roadside assistance, to one that offers owner-operators disability protection. It now insures more than 16,000 owner-operators and drivers across Canada.

Aaron Lindsay brought to the organization programs such as Trucking for Wishes, Thank a Trucker, and Healthy Trucker. He has been with the company for more than 21 years, beginning as a telemarketer and advancing to vice-president of marketing in 2014.

“It’s been an honor to have worked alongside my father for the past 21 years and I have learned so much from him,” Aaron said in an announcement. “I look forward to continuing to grow the business with the help of our incredible team, and providing the Canadian trucking industry with the high-quality insurance products and services they have come to expect from NAL.”

Gary Lindsay will continue as an advisor through this transition.