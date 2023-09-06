Truckers make supply chains stronger, Rodriguez says

Truckers make our lives easier and supply chains stronger, said Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez, expressing his gratitude to truck drivers during National Trucking Week that runs till Sept. 9, and reflecting on the value they and the trucking industry bring to Canada.

The 1.2 million commercial vehicles on Canadian roads support internal trade between provinces and territories that accounts for nearly one-fifth of our GDP, adding up to $370 billion, the newly appointed minister said in a statement. Road transport accounts for 42% of Canada’s merchandise trade.

Pablo Rodriguez (Photo: Government of Canada)

“A huge portion of our economy literally runs on wheels, but the value of trucking is more than just economic. The food in your store, the medicine in your pharmacy, and the goods on our shelves is thanks to the work of truckers, and Canadians can count on them to deliver,” Rodriguez said.

“Truckers spend long hours on the road and a great deal of time away from their own families. It is important to be mindful of the impact this can have on them and the challenges they face. Our government recognizes the shortage of drivers in the industry and is working actively with industry officials to develop new solutions and programs to boost recruitment,” Rodriguez added.

“This week – more than ever – we’re grateful for their hard work.”