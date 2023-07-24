Trucking announcements: Denso promotes managers, TAEC elects chairwoman

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes Denso promoting management team members, Trucking Association Executives Council electing a new chairwoman, and an upcoming crane rodeo in Surrey, B.C.

Denso promotes management team members

Aftermarket products and services provider Denso Products and Services Americas has promoted members of its management team.

Michael Small (Photo: Denso)

Michael Small has been promoted to senior manager, national accounts sales and marketing. He has been with the company for 11 years, most recently as manager, national accounts.

Kelly Dickens has been promoted to manager, national accounts. She has been with Denso for six years, most recently as senior account manager.

Lisa Jinn has been promoted to manager, category management. She has worked for the company for 16 years, most recently as program manager, category management.

Otto Jun has been promoted to manager, heavy duty OEM/OES. Jun has been with Denso for 22 years, most recently as senior account manager.

And Andrew Shlatz has been promoted to manager, heavy-duty aftermarket sales. He has been with Denso for seven years, most recently as national sales manager.

Newton to lead Trucking Association Executives Council

The Trucking Association Executives Council announced that Shannon Newton, president and CEO of the Arkansas Trucking Association, has been elected the organization’s chairwoman for 2023-24.

Newton has won several industry awards for her work in trucking – notably the 2017 Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award and the ATA President’s TAEC Leadership Award in 2018.

She is also a leader in several business and industry organizations, including Arkansas’ “Be Pro, Be Proud” program, the Good Roads Foundation, the Arkansas Society of Association Executives and the Arkansas Society of Professional Lobbyists.

Newton succeeds New Hampshire Motor Transport Association president Joseph Sculley. For the coming year, Texas Trucking Association president and CEO John Esparza will be TAEC vice-chairman.

Crane rodeo to display operator skills

Crane operator talents will be on display at the Falcon Crane Rodeo in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 16.

(Photo: Falcon Equipment)

The event will be hosted by the Falcon Equipment branch at 18412 96 Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will get an opportunity to try out a variety of Palfinger equipment and connect with others in the industry. The event will begin with a stability test demonstration, and have games and competitions including crane rodeo, hook n’ hoop, and truck-mounted forklift ring toss.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and/or would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca