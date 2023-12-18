Trucking announcements: Maxim raises $36K for charity, Grote adds leaders to Canada, Mexico teams

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

As the season of celebrations, holidays and giving approaches, industry members stepped up to help the less fortunate. Maxim Truck & Trailer, Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s young leaders and CFI helped raise donations for charities. Meanwhile, Grote Industries has appointed leaders to its Canada and Mexico teams and a MEMA group will have a new president.

Maxim’s pancake breakfast raises $36K for charity

(Photo: Maxim Truck & Trailer)

Maxim Truck & Trailer raised $36,395 for the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg during its 23rd annual charity pancake breakfast fundraiser at its head office in Winnipeg.

More than 350 guests and Maxim employees enjoyed a meal and raffle prizes during the event.

“Whether it’s time or money, it’s important to me that our company has a culture of giving back,” said Troy Hamilton, president of Maxim Truck & Trailer.

The Christmas Cheer Board helps low-income seniors, people living with disabilities, newcomers to Canada and needy families across Winnipeg. Each season the organization distributes more than 16,000 hampers to people in need.

Grote Industries adds leaders to Canada, Mexico teams

Jeff Howes (Photo: Grote Industries) Juan Ramon Garcia (Photo: Grote Industries)

Grote Industries, manufacturer of heavy-duty lighting and vehicle safety systems, announced additions to leadership teams in Canada and Mexico.

At Grote Electronics, Grote’s Waterloo, Ont., manufacturing facility, Jeff Howes has joined the team as director of operations. Howes has more than 23 years of experience in Kaizen – an approach that helps improve operations through small, ongoing positive changes – and lean implementation, Grote announced.

He has held leadership roles in process engineering, product development, manufacturing engineering, tool room, continuous improvement, quality, and operations.

At Grote’s Monterrey, Mexico manufacturing facility, Grote de Mexico, Juan Ramon Garcia has moved to the role of director of operations.

Shaw to succeed Fream at MEMA

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, the trade association focused on advancing the mobility industry, announced Julie Fream, president and CEO of MEMA’s Original Equipment Suppliers group will step down from her role March 31, 2024. She will be pursuing broader opportunities of leadership and learning.

Collin Shaw will succeed Fream, as president of the MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers group effective April 1, 2024. Shaw joined MEMA as president of its Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association in early 2022 and currently serves as MEMA’s chief commercial vehicle officer and chief operations officer for the Original Equipment Suppliers group.

PMTC’s young leaders help food bank

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s Young Leaders Group (PMTC YLG) raised funds and donations for a Milton, Ont. food bank during its December breakfast meeting.

The group collected $400 and non-perishable food items, diapers, formula, and other essential items for the infant food bank at the Milton Community Resource Centre.

CFI’s Truckloads of Treasures helps charities

Transportation and logistics provider CFI raised $21,120 during its 30th Truckloads of Treasures holiday giving campaign. The funds support local charities and community service organizations in cities where CFI associates live and work across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Southlake General Hospital Foundation based in Newmarket, Ont. was a beneficiary.

The campaign contributes to charities nominated by associates and benefits underserved families, children, and the elderly during December.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca