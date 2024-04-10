Trucking HR Canada names Top Fleet Employers

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has announced 104 of the best Canadian fleets to work for in the trucking and logistics industry. These top-performing employers have been acknowledged by THRC’s Top Fleet Employers program, recognizing their excellence in meeting and exceeding human resources standards.

The national initiative recognizes the significance of sound HR policies and practices within the trucking and logistics industry. Applicants are evaluated based on multiple criteria, including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR policies.

Employers who have been honored with a spot in the program’s ranks for a minimum of five and 10 years are awarded, Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

“We are proud to see our list grow for the 11th year in a row,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking HR Canada. “Fleets from all regions, and of all sizes are represented in the program this year and we look forward to celebrating all the top fleets.” The 2024 Top Fleet Employers will be recognized and celebrated at the 11th annual awards gala in Toronto on Oct. 17. The complete list of winners can be found here.