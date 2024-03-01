TTSAO names Winnan Instructor of the Year

The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario named Roland Winnan the Instructor of the Year during its annual conference in Brampton, Ont., Feb. 29.

TTSAO has named Roland Winnan (kneeling) as its Instructor of the Year. (Photo: Supplied)

Winnan, a 35-year trucking industry veteran has been training aspiring truckers at Kitchener, Ont.-based Transport Driver Training for the past year.

“He’s at our yard at six in the morning even on his days off, checking the trucks, making sure they’re good to go,” said Jeff McKay, owner of Transport Driver Training.

“When we have a student who is unsuccessful at a road test, he takes it personal. He’ll be working with the student the next day to prepare for the next test. He’s just unbelievable and like family to us.”

Winnan, affectionately known as Rolly, also works in the community helping the homeless, McKay said. “As soon as he’s done in the yard with us, he goes there.”