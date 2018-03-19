U.S. driver turnover slips: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – Driver turnover at U.S.-based truckload carriers decreased in the final quarter of 2017, but remained at higher levels than the previous year.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) noted the driver market remains tight.

“Despite this dip in turnover, the driver market remains tight and the driver shortage remains a real concern for fleets and the industry,” ATA chief economist, Bob Costello said. “If the economic climate continues to improve, I expect both turnover and driver shortage concerns to rise in the near future.”

Turnover at large truckload fleets was down 7%, to 88% in the fourth quarter, marking the first time the rate fell below 90% since Q1 2017.

Turnover at small truckload fleets was down 4%, to 80%.

“Despite the continuing tight driver market, I think there are a couple reasonable explanations for the dip in turnover this past quarter,” Costello said. “First, freight demand was very strong, which may have encouraged drivers to stay at their current fleet because they were making even better money with strong volumes. And second – many fleets implemented or announced pay increases last quarter, which may have disincentivized drivers from moving to new jobs.”