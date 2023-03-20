Ontario to double economic migrants

Trucking-related labor shortages were among those highlighted on Saturday when the Ontario government announced plans to double the number of economic immigrants it selects in 2025.

“From 9,000 immigration spots in 2021 to over 18,000 in 2025, today’s announcement is a significant win for the people of Ontario and will help us control our economic destiny by selecting more of the skilled immigrants we know are well-placed to succeed and build stronger communities for all of us,” Ontario Labor, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton said in a press release.

Ontario was allocated 9,790 immigrants through the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) in 2022, and the province will be able to nominate 16,500 immigrants in 2023.

“As we remain focused on addressing the acute labor market shortages and building a strong economy into the future, one thing remains certain: immigration is a key part of the solution,” said Sean Fraser, federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), which was on hand for the announcement, applauded the move.

“Since gaining access to the OINP in 2019, the Ontario trucking industry has continued to welcome newcomers to our sector to help fill key job vacancies,” said Jonathan Blackham, OTA director – policy and public affairs.

“Today’s announcement is not only positive for our sector, it’s positive for all businesses and Ontarians who rely on the trucking industry to deliver the essential goods and products they need every day.”

The trucking industry officially secured access to the federal Express Entry program last fall.